Montreal arson squad investigates Saint-Laurent vehicle fire
A pickup truck was destroyed by a fire in the Saint-Laurent borough early Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the fire around 12:45 a.m. on Modugno Street near Varin.
Montreal firefighters put out the blaze fairly quickly.
The firefighters passed the investigation onto the Montreal police arson squad.
“The pickup truck was a total loss,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
“The vehicle has been towed away and will be investigated in a lab by the arson team.”
Nobody was hurt in the fire. Montreal police do not have a suspect.
