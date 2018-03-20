Crime
March 20, 2018

Montreal arson squad investigates Saint-Laurent vehicle fire

By Global News

A pickup truck was destroyed by a fire in the Saint-Laurent borough early Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire around 12:45 a.m. on Modugno Street near Varin.

Montreal firefighters put out the blaze fairly quickly.

The firefighters passed the investigation onto the Montreal police arson squad.

“The pickup truck was a total loss,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

“The vehicle has been towed away and will be investigated in a lab by the arson team.”

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Montreal police do not have a suspect.

