Oilers defeat Canucks in Sedins’ final NHL game

The Edmonton Oilers had a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night, in the final NHL game for Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation and had the shootout winning goal, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers.

Vancouver’s Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte each scored a goal.

The Sedins announced their retirement Monday. Since then, every #Canucks game has gone to OT, including tonight. Even the Hockey Gods can’t get enough Sedins! #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/wyY3UjJ7IX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2018

#Canucks fall to the Oilers in a shootout, but tonight was about so much more than the final score. #THANKYOUSEDINS pic.twitter.com/BLwymuGvUE — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2018

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers pay tribute to Sedins as they host Canucks in twins’ final game

Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans also paid tribute to the Humboldt community following the horrific bus crash on Friday night that claimed 15 lives and left 14 injured, two critically, by setting up a “Let’s go Broncos” chant.

The final game puck of their careers goes to Derek Dorsett. 😢 #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/9jcLYmeqz9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2018

Infinite.

That is the amount of gratitude we have.#ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/2iMznHn9rr — Canucks For Kids (@Canucksforkids) April 8, 2018

After 18 great seasons, thank you, Sedins.