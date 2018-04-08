Sports
April 8, 2018 8:54 am

Oilers defeat Canucks in Sedins’ final NHL game

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin (22) and Henrik Sedin (33) skate past each other against the Edmonton Oilers during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Edmonton Oilers had a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night, in the final NHL game for Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation and had the shootout winning goal, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers.

Vancouver’s Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte each scored a goal.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers pay tribute to Sedins as they host Canucks in twins’ final game

Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans also paid tribute to the Humboldt community following the horrific bus crash on Friday night that claimed 15 lives and left 14 injured, two critically, by setting up a “Let’s go Broncos” chant.

 

After 18 great seasons, thank you, Sedins.

