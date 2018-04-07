Edmonton Oilers pay tribute to Sedins as they host Canucks in twins’ final game

Two amazing careers come to an end at Rogers Place on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks’ twin stars, Henrik and Daniel Sedin, will play their final NHL game.

“I remember when they got drafted back in ’99. I was an 11-year-old kid,” said Oilers winger and Vancouver native Milan Lucic. “I remember watching them in their first year when they would get on the cycle. It was pretty impressive to watch.”

The Sedins, now 37, were drafted second and third overall by the Canucks in 1999. They’ve combined for 2,112 points in 17 seasons, leaving hundreds of befuddled defenders in their wake.

READ MORE: Sedins’ last game steers 50/50 jackpot to its highest level in Canadian sports history

“To put it lightly, it was a nightmare,” said former Oilers defenceman Steve Staios of defending against the pair.

“They weren’t the fastest. They weren’t the biggest. They weren’t the strongest. You always felt like you could get on them and make life difficult for them. But it was quite the opposite, due to the fact that their hockey sense was on a different level. You always felt like you were chasing the puck when you were on the ice.”

The Sedins could particularly showcase their skills on the power play, where a slap pass to a teammate in the high slot added a new dimension.

“We actually call it ‘The Sedin Tip,'” said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan.

“When there’s a certain part of the game that’s named after you, you’ve done something pretty darn unique. They created it. It affected and changed power plays for a long time. It forced staff and players and units to figure out how to kill it. It still isn’t solved — it’s still pretty effective.”

While celebrated for their elite hockey ability, the Sedins are also recognized for how they interacted with teammates, opponents and fans.

WATCH: Sedins have ‘perfect ending’ in emotional farewell victory at Rogers Arena

“I think it’s just how they treat people in general,” said Oilers winger and former Canucks player Zack Kassian. “They’re just world-class people who treat everyone with respect.”

Former Oiler Ryan Smyth experienced that first-hand when he played his final game on April 12, 2014. He recalled the Sedins making sure that every Canuck shook his hand after the game ended.

“It just meant so much to me personally. The Vancouver Canucks organization should be so proud of players like that,” said Smyth.

The Oilers and Canucks are on 630 CHED Saturday with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.