April 8, 2018 1:36 am

RCMP warn of poor driving conditions in Alberta Saturday night        

By Weather Anchor  Global News

RCMP are warning of poor driving conditions near Brooks, Alta. Saturday night.

Snow and strong wind have created icy road conditions near Brooks, Alta.

In a news release Saturday night, RCMP warn drivers to be cautious on Highway 36 between the Sheerness Power Station and Emerson Bridge.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of Alberta, including Brooks, in advance of potential snow.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and area Saturday

According to 511 Alberta at 10 p.m., Highway 36 was listed as partly snow and ice-covered.

Highway conditions in Alberta Saturday night.

511 Alberta

Snowfall is expected to continue into Sunday morning with temperatures well-below seasonal.

As of 10:30 p.m. the temperature in Brooks  was -5 C and snow was heavy in the area.

Satellite and radar images of the snow in Alberta Saturday night.

Global Calgary

