RCMP warn of poor driving conditions in Alberta Saturday night        

Snow and strong wind have created icy road conditions near Brooks, Alta.

In a news release Saturday night, RCMP warn drivers to be cautious on Highway 36 between the Sheerness Power Station and Emerson Bridge.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of Alberta, including Brooks, in advance of potential snow.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and area Saturday

According to 511 Alberta at 10 p.m., Highway 36 was listed as partly snow and ice-covered.

Snowfall is expected to continue into Sunday morning with temperatures well-below seasonal.

As of 10:30 p.m. the temperature in Brooks was -5 C and snow was heavy in the area.

For a look at current road conditions click here.

To see the latest weather warnings click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.