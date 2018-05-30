Ontario election 2018: Brampton West riding

Voters in Brampton West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Vic Dhillon (incumbent)

PC: Amarjot Singh Sandhu

NDP: Jagroop Singh

Green: Julie Guillemet-Ackerman

Geography

While the name remains the same, there are adjustments to Brampton West’s boundaries compared to the previous election in 2014. The riding encompasses the northwest part of the City from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Hurontario Street along with Mayfield Road between Queen Street.

History

Brampton West is the only electoral district that still remains following the realignment that saw Brampton go from three to five ridings for the 2018 Ontario Election. Liberal MPP Vic Dhillon has held the seat since it was created in 2007.