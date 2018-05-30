Ontario election 2018: Brampton Centre riding
Voters in Brampton Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Safdar Hussain
PC: Harjit Jaswal
NDP: Sara Singh
Green: Laila Zarrabi Yan
Geography
As the name suggests, Brampton Centre is the central of the city’s five ridings. It consists of neighbourhoods on either side of Highway 410 between the Mississauga border and Williams Parkway, expanding northwest to the Bovaird Drive and Main Street area.
History
What’s old is new again as the Brampton Centre riding has been recreated for the 2018 Ontario Election after it was dissolved in 2007 into a pair of separate ridings. The last MPP to hold the riding before it was abolished was current Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey for the Liberal Party.
