Flood mitigation; Kelowna prepares creeks for spring freshet

Crews are clearing debris from creeks in Kelowna with a focus on Mill Creek.

Branches, vegetation and sediment are being removed to increase channel flow in anticipation of a heavy spring freshet.

As a proactive measure, staff are preparing to place sandbags or bladder dams in some areas.

“We’ve been doing analysis of Mill Creek to see where the low spots are, areas that are historically high risk, and looking at measures to implement along the creek,” Alan Newcombe, Kelowna’s director of infrastructure, said.

There is a risk of a repeat of last spring’s flooding because snow continues to gather in the mountains and February numbers show the snowpack is 131 per cent above normal.

New numbers are coming out next week but snowpack is only one factor when it comes to spring flooding.

What really matters is how quickly that snow comes down as run-off, so spring temperatures and rainfall amounts are also crucial components.

“Historically, we’ve had years of high snowpack with little impact,” Travis Whiting, Kelowna’s fire chief said. “Snow pillows are one variable in a complex, unforeseeable thing.”

Okanagan Lake levels are quite low right now, lower than they were at this time last year, and the province is still bringing it down by opening the dam in Penticton.