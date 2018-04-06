Pine Falls Health Complex in lockdown mode after threat

Threats made Friday morning has prompted emergency officials to put Pine Falls Health Complex into lockdown.

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said staff at the complex received the threats related to their safety and security around 10 a.m.

RCMP are investigating and Code White protocol has been put in place at the complex, traditional healing centre and personal care home.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, residents and patients… all external doors have been locked with one point of entry and exit that is monitored by security personnel,” a statement from Ron Van Denakker, Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority CEO, read.

No new patients will be treated at the complex and ambulances are being diverted. Visitors are also being turned away.

Van Denakker said staff are reaching out to patients’ families to let them know about the situation.