Snow on the way as Environment Canada issues special weather statement for N.S.

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians should prepare for the possibility of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

The federal agency issued a special weather statement for the entire province on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada says that a low-pressure system is expected to track northeastward toward the Maritimes and is devolving to become a stronger storm than meteorologists originally anticipated.

The central, northern and western portions of the province will receive the heaviest snow amounts. Eastern mainland and Cape Breton are more likely to receive some snow, then a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Environment Canada says that their prediction could change as the system develops.