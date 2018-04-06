More gas scammers spotted in Leeds

The Leeds detachment of the OPP has received a public complaint about two men approaching a patron of the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands asking for money for gas.

According to police, the two men approached the victim in the parking lot offering to exchange gold jewelry for cash. The story they gave is: “My vehicle is out of gas or broken down on the highway and we have to get home.”

Const. Sandra Barr said the man who called in the complaint did purchase rings and necklaces for $400 and then had them evaluated, only to find that the jewelry was in fact imitation gold.

Barr could not confirm whether this scam in Leeds was connected to the gas scam reported earlier this week in Napanee. Although the tactics are very similar, the two people seen asking for gas money in Napanee were described as a man and a woman and not two men.

Leeds OPP would like to hear from anyone who has been approached or has information related to this incident. Please call Leeds OPP 613-345-1790 or report anonymously at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or online with tipsubmit.com.