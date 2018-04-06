SEIU-West steps up job action against Elmwood Residences

Support workers at Elmwood Residences in Saskatoon are stepping up their job action.

The workers, members of SEIU-West, started limited job action in February, taking away services such as transportation for recreational activities.

On Thursday, SEIU-West said they will no longer pick up or put away groceries and other supplies.

They will also not accepted the relocation of scheduled shifts.

“A further withdrawal of services by our members is their way of conveying to the employer that they are serious about wanting to resolve this bargaining impasse,” Barb Cape, the president of SEIU-West, said in a statement.

The union said workers have not had a raise in four years and the last contract expired three years ago.

Elmwood has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board (SLRB), stating the union should have identified essential services that were to be maintained during a strike.

The company claims SEIU-West is going against the Saskatchewan Employment Act by calling the strike, posing a risk to residents, some who require 24-hour care.

The SLRB denied Elmwood’s application for interim relief, saying it failed to demonstrate SEIU-West’s strike activity endangered residents.

A full hearing on the application is scheduled to take place over three days starting on April 25.

Elmwood Residences operates a dozen group homes for adults in Saskatoon.