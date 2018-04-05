Penticton woman loses 140 pounds, appears on ‘The Doctors’

Jana Roller of Penticton is a fitness fanatic and health-conscious consumer.

But the 30-year-old’s lifestyle wasn’t always that way.

At one point Roller weighed 307 pounds.

She struggled with a binge eating disorder as a coping mechanism for trauma experienced as a child.

“So I used food as comfort and I dealt with a lot of anxiety and depression,” she said.

Roller hit rock bottom two years ago when her three-year-old child ran into the street and was almost hit by a car.

He wasn’t hurt– but she couldn’t move quickly enough to stop him.

“So I knew that that was the time for me to make some changes,” she said.

Roller lost 140 pounds in two years by eating a healthy diet and hitting the gym hard.

“Sometimes it’s really hard even to this day to wrap my ahead around that I’m not that size anymore,” she said. “When I go shopping I still immediately go for like 3XL, 4XL and have to remind myself ‘no I wear mediums’.”

Roller was even invited on the popular American television show “The Doctors” to share her story. It was filmed in February and aired this week.

“It was pretty crazy, it was amazing because I come from a very small town so I was a little star struck being back stage, having hair and makeup done, I was like ‘I’m way too small town for this’!”

Roller is now a fitness nutritionist and personal trainer– helping others on their weight loss journey.

“It makes me feel really amazing to know that there’s people out there who I’m helping.”

She also empowers the public through her social media channels.

Roller has a message for anyone who is thinking about giving up.

“It is possible and you really can do what you want. Being stuck is hard and making big changes is hard so you have to choose your hard.”