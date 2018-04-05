Saskatoon police respond after dog attacks 3 people
Three people were taken to hospital Thursday after a dog attack at home in the River Heights neighbourhood, which was stopped after police used a gun.
Police responded around 2:30 p.m. after a report of a dog attacking multiple people inside a house in the 100 block of Huron Place.
Officers heard a commotion inside the home and found a man calling for help as the dog attacked him.
After unsuccessfully using a taser to stop the dog, an officer fired a gun and stopped the threat.
The dog died as a result.
The Saskatoon Animal Control Agency also attended the scene.
Medavie Health Services took three people to hospital for treatement of dog bite wounds.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
