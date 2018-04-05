Crime
April 5, 2018 7:25 pm

Saskatoon police respond after dog attacks 3 people

By Reporter  Global News

Saskatoon police were called to a dog attack in the River Heights neighbourhood Thursday.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
A A

Three people were taken to hospital Thursday after a dog attack at home in the River Heights neighbourhood, which was stopped after police used a gun.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. after a report of a dog attacking multiple people inside a house in the 100 block of Huron Place.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police dog takes down man trying to evade officers

Officers heard a commotion inside the home and found a man calling for help as the dog attacked him.

After unsuccessfully using a taser to stop the dog, an officer fired a gun and stopped the threat.

The dog died as a result.

The Saskatoon Animal Control Agency also attended the scene.

Medavie Health Services took three people to hospital for treatement of dog bite wounds.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dog Attack
Medavie Health Services
Saskatoon Animal Control
Saskatoon Animal Control Agency
Saskatoon Dog Attack
Saskatoon Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News