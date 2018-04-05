Broken glass falls from balcony of high-rise condo during windstorm

The powerful gusty winds on Wednesday caused power outages and damages in several cities including Kingston. The Royal George condominium saw damages to glass balconies from the windstorm on Wednesday afternoon.

With wind gusts approaching 100 km/hour in Kingston, the damage was not hard to come by.

Balconies at the Royal George Condominium at the foot of Gore Street are mostly made of glass. The strong winds caused several of the glass panels to break free of their holdings and crash to the ground.

READ MORE: Thousands remain without electricity in wake of powerful wind storm across southern Ontario

Witnesses reported seeing large pieces of glass falling in the parking lot.

At least three of the balconies suffered damage due to the strong winds.

Residents living in a nearby building told CKWS News the parking lot was blocked off for safety reasons. The building’s superintendent received the first report of broken glass late in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Windstorm knocks out power for nearly 100,000 customers in southern Ontario: Hydro One

Calls to the property manager have not been answered and it’s unclear if anyone was injured by the falling glass.