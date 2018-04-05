Section of road in Rigaud collapses after heavy rainfall

Part of de la Baie Road in Rigaud, west of Montreal, has been closed after the ground beneath the road collapsed.

Officials say the damage was caused by heavy rainfall Wednesday night.

The road is closed between montée Wilson and rang Saint-Thomas.

Workers are currently on the scene.

Officials confirmed the road collapse was not due to flooding.

Nevertheless, the town is on alert with Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. telling Global News in March that very little can be done to stop flood waters if heavy rains fall and a fast snow melt occurs.

The town also said it has sand bags at the ready to deal with spring floods.

All of these preparations are in the wake of massive flooding that ravaged southern Quebec last spring, when riverside areas like Rigaud, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Hudson and Île-Bizard were inundated by surging water.