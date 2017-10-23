Work begins in Rigaud to fix major water main break

Crews were hard at work on Monday to fix a major water main break in the town of Rigaud.

The break happened on Saturday, prompting the city to issue a public alert asking residents to cut back on their water use.

In a post on Facebook, city officials warned that the city’s municipal water supply could run out within 24 hours.

WATCH: Officials in Rigaud are calling on residents to cut down on water use following a water main break

While residents did heed the call, the situation remains critical, according to Rigaud’s communications’ director, Marie-Andrée Gagnon.

In a written statement, Gagnon urged residents to be patient and to continue their water conservation efforts — at least until the water main has been fixed.

Work is expected to take two to three days.

Gagnon also said the work could cause tap water to appear cloudy or have a brownish tinge, but maintained that it was nonetheless safe to drink.

She did advise against using cloudy water for laundering as it could result in stained fabric.