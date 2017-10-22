Rigaud residents urged to reduce water use following water main break

On Saturday, the town of Rigaud, roughly 70 km west of Montreal, sent out a public alert to residents asking them to immediately reduce their water consumption following a major water main break.

A notice posted to Facebook warned that the city’s municipal water supply could run out within 24 hours, unless water use was cut back.

By Sunday morning, city officials said the situation was under control, thanks in large part to the cooperation of residents.

However, the order to cut down on water use remains in place, due to the precariousness of the situation.

The order will only be lifted once the break has been fixed.

Repair work is expected to get underway on Monday morning and could last two to three days.

On its website, the city says that water quality has not been affected and is safe to drink, but some residents are worried.

At Mont-Rigaud Restaurant, the tap water has a brownish tinge to it, but staff there aren’t taking any chances — they’re boiling the water, just to be safe.