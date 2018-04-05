Three puppies stolen from New Brunswick dog breeder

RCMP have a message to whomever stole three puppies from a New Brunswick dog breeder: the young animals have not been weaned and could get very sick or even die if they’re not returned.

Police say the theft happened at Wilson’s Farm on Kingsley Road in Estey’s Bridge between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on April 3. According to the business’s website, the operators began breeding dogs 20 years ago after having operated a farm and riding stable for many years.

The barn where the dogs were housed was broken into and the animals were taken from their kennels.

One of the puppies is a male Chihuahua that is dark brown and white.

The other two dogs are Havanese and Maltese mixes. One is a female that is black and white with a white-coloured left ear and a black-coloured right ear. The second is a white and brown male with a brown accent on his back.

Anyone with information about the break-in or who knows where the puppies are is asked to call the Keswick RCMP detachment at (506) 357-4300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

