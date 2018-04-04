Petition for public consultations on racism needs 15,000 signatures

The city of Montreal could be pushed to hold public consultations on systemic racism.

Representatives of Montreal’s minority communities in partnership with the Center for Research-Action On Race Relations announced on Wednesday, phase two of their plan to have the city hold public meetings on racism and discrimination.

They are asking for the city of Montreal to hold public consultations to discuss issues that they say plague Montreal.

A petition must receive 15,000 signatures within 90 days for the city to be forced to go through with the hearings.

The petition is open to Montrealers aged 15 years and older.

The first phase was launched on Nelson Mandela Day in February by McGill law student and former Canadian football safety Balarama Holness, along with individuals from city community groups.

Key issues that organizers say will be addressed through the consultation include religious and racial discrimination and employment equity.

In a press release, the aim of holding the public meetings is to “develop a comprehensive strategy to remedy racism and discrimination based on intersecting grounds such as gender, religion, citizenship, age and sexual orientation.”

The petition is set to be released in the coming weeks.