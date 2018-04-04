Kingston police on the lookout for Cataraqui Centre shoplifters

Kingston police are searching a man and a woman — whom they call “blatant shoplifters” — who allegedly grabbed goods in plain sight from The Bay at the Cataraqui Centre on March 24 around 10 a.m.

“Usually shoplifters try to conceal themselves, but these two just picked things up and walked out,” said Const. Cam Mack, media relations officer for the Kingston police.

According to police, the man in the duo grabbed a large number of Polo clothing items in his arms and walked out of the store. Mack said the suspect was noticed by a security officer and chased out of the store, but wasn’t caught. He was last seen going into a wooded area off Midland Avenue in between Loblaws and Walmart.

The female suspect’s theft wasn’t noticed until security footage was examined to identify the man, Mack said.

Police say the woman picked up a duvet, which is estimated to cost $900, and then took the elevator to the second level, exited the mall through the east doors, and fled in a waiting vehicle. Police couldn’t comment on the colour or make of the vehicle because they say that information part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brent White at 613-549-4660 ext. 6188 or via email at bwhite@kingstonpolice.ca.