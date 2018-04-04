Peterborough turns to public to name new park

Firehouse Square? Robertson Davies Plaza? Or how about something simple, like Library Commons?

On Wednesday morning, Peterborough announced a naming contest for the parkette that will sit at the corner of Simcoe and Aylmer streets, next to the newly renovated library.

There are seven potential names residents can vote on, either online or in person at the library or city hall.

Three of the potential monikers — Firehouse Square, Brigade Square and W.A. Howard Commons — pay tribute to the corner’s firefighting history. The city’s first fire hall was located at that intersection, and W.A. Howard was the city’s first fire chief.

Other suggestions describe Peterborough’s literary history. Robertson Davies Plaza is named for the Peterborough author and former Peterborough Examiner editor, while Library Commons is a nod to the building adjacent to the park.

Dr. Thomas Greer once practised medicine on the site from 1893 until his death in 1924. Carnegie Square is an acknowledgement of the city’s Carnegie Library, now known as the Carnegie Wing at city hall.

The area is also going to feature a six-metre tall sculpture by Toronto-based architect Patrick Li. The $50,000 project is being sponsored by LLF Lawyers. The firm opted to let the public name the park.

Voting begins now and is open until April 20. The winning name will be announced April 25.