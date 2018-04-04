Police surround apartment building in Vancouver

There is a heavy police presence along Beach Avenue in Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police confirm officers were first called to a disturbance at an apartment building on Hornby Street near Drake Street around 4 a.m.

As they arrived on scene, a man fled, allegedly leaving behind a firearm.

Officers were able to track the man to the residence on Beach Avenue, near Hornby Street.

Police say the officers have now secured the location where the man is believed to be and are currently seeking an arrest warrant to enter and make the arrest.

Police confirm there is no risk to the general public.

Traffic in the area may be affected.

Vancouver Police are in the area of 900 Beach Avenue dealing with an on-going incident. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 4, 2018

