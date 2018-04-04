Police surround apartment building in Vancouver

There is a heavy police presence along Beach Avenue in Vancouver Wednesday morning.
Vancouver police confirm officers were first called to a disturbance at an apartment building on Hornby Street near Drake Street around 4 a.m.
As they arrived on scene, a man fled, allegedly leaving behind a firearm.
Officers were able to track the man to the residence on Beach Avenue, near Hornby Street.
Police say the officers have now secured the location where the man is believed to be and are currently seeking an arrest warrant to enter and make the arrest.
Police confirm there is no risk to the general public.
Traffic in the area may be affected.
~More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.