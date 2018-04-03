Driver dies after weekend crash in central Alberta

The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover near the hamlet of Hairy Hill, Alta. over the weekend has died of his injuries, the RCMP said on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 45 at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

They said the driver was headed west on the highway when his vehicle rolled over into a ditch.

“Blowing snow and icy road conditions were present at the time of the collision,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there a short time later.

Police did not provide the name or age of the victim or say what type of vehicle he was driving.

Hairy Hill is located about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.