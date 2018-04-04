Scott Thompson: Doug Ford says decision on Hamilton LRT is up to the Hammer

Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal party sent out a press release Tuesday quoting my interview with PC leader Doug Ford — well, at least a small out-of-context portion of it.

In the release they say Doug Ford would “scrap” the Hamilton LRT.

He never said any such thing on my show.

I asked Ford about councilor Donna Skelly’s opposition to LRT and asked if they were both on the same page.

He said yes, saying they both agree it’s a Hamilton decision. He said he would follow the wishes of Hamiltonians, whose council has already voted and approved LRT. Doug Ford never said he would scrap the LRT. Make no mistake.

If the LRT was to stop after a Ford victory, it would not be because Doug Ford stopped it, it would be because Hamilton city council stopped it.

And before any councilor goes down that road, I would look to the stadium debacle and what could’ve been there.

Do we need to shoot ourselves in the foot, yet again, with another example of an opportunity squandered?

How long are Hamiltonians going to sit back (due to lack of vision) and watch every other city around us reap the fruits of our labour?

It’s puzzling to me.

