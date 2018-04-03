Crime
April 3, 2018 9:53 pm

Man convicted of violently attacking Lethbridge woman to be sentenced Wednesday

By Digital journalist  Global News

WATCH: Guilty pleas were entered Friday Sep. 8, 2017 in the case of Denzel Bird, who admitted to a violent sexual assault that left a Lethbridge woman in hospital for months. Katelyn Wilson reports.

A A

A man who violently sexually assaulted a young Lethbridge woman one-and-a-half years ago is expected to learn his fate on Wednesday.

On Sept. 8, 2017, 22-year-old Denzel Bird pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

READ MORE: Guilty plea entered in vicious attack of Lethbridge woman

In the early morning of Sept. 30, 2016, Bird attacked a 25-year-old woman as she was walking to work along 6 Avenue S.

Story continues below

Court heard that Bird hit the the woman over the head with a metal pipe before dragging her to a nearby alley where he sexually assaulted her.

She was later found by two men who noticed her hanging halfway out of a garbage can.

The woman spent months in hospital before she was released and now has no memory of the attack.

READ MORE: Police charge man with vicious attack of Lethbridge woman walking to work

A pre-sentence report and Gladue report were both ordered last September, following Bird’s guilty plea.

His sentencing was initially scheduled for January, but was delayed due to a backlog in psychiatric assessment beds.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bird Sexual Assault
Crime
Denzel Bird
Denzel Bird Lethbridge
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Crime
Lethbridge Police
Lethbridge Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News