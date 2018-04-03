Man convicted of violently attacking Lethbridge woman to be sentenced Wednesday

A man who violently sexually assaulted a young Lethbridge woman one-and-a-half years ago is expected to learn his fate on Wednesday.

On Sept. 8, 2017, 22-year-old Denzel Bird pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

In the early morning of Sept. 30, 2016, Bird attacked a 25-year-old woman as she was walking to work along 6 Avenue S.

Court heard that Bird hit the the woman over the head with a metal pipe before dragging her to a nearby alley where he sexually assaulted her.

She was later found by two men who noticed her hanging halfway out of a garbage can.

The woman spent months in hospital before she was released and now has no memory of the attack.

A pre-sentence report and Gladue report were both ordered last September, following Bird’s guilty plea.

His sentencing was initially scheduled for January, but was delayed due to a backlog in psychiatric assessment beds.