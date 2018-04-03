Hurricanes forward Brad Morrison dominating WHL playoffs

Before the Lethbridge Hurricanes practiced on Tuesday, forward Brad Morrison flipped the puck around with his teammate Dylan Cozens to work on his puck skills.

Anyone who’s ever watched Morrison play, knows he has spectacular hands and he’s been developing them for some time.

“Always being younger, I’ve kind of worked on stick-handling and patience with the puck,” Morrison said. “You know, whether it’s getting the puck and seeing how much time [I] have to make a play. It’s like (Hurricanes head coach) Brent Kisio’s been saying, the best players know how to make the right play.”

In the Western Hockey League playoffs, the skilled forward has made the right play almost all the time. Whether it’s been a sublime dangle or a sweet back-pass, Morrison has been a one-man wrecking crew for his team in the post-season. The Prince George, B.C. native had 16 points in the ‘Canes’ five playoff games, which currently leads the league.

“There’s a confidence level there,” Morrison said about his play. “Guys are starting to back off a little bit because they know I’m scoring a lot of goals right now and getting on the scoreboard a lot, so I think other players on the other teams are respecting that a little bit.”

How exactly did the Hurricanes acquire such an offensive dynamo? Before the WHL trade deadline, general manager Peter Anholt received a call from the Vancouver Giants.

“I really didn’t know he was available until (Vancouver Giants general manager) Glen Hanlon called me,” Anholt said. “We managed to put the deal together.”

On Jan. 8, the Hurricanes traded defenceman Brennen Riddle to Vancouver in exchange for Morrison.

“We knew he was a very gifted offensive player. He seems to have contributed really well offensively,” Anholt said.

The match has been perfect as Morrison has provided the ‘Canes with another offensive weapon.

“He’s added a lot to [our top-six]. He’s one of the key guys on our power play,” Kisio said. “He does a great job there and [at] even-strength, he produces and make plays.”

During the regular season with the Hurricanes, Morrison put up 40 points in 32 games and in the playoffs he’s taken his game to an even higher level.

“Yeah it’s ridiculous. No one really expects him to pull those [moves] off,” Hurricanes captain Jordy Bellerive said. “He just keeps surprising us. So it’s been good and he’s definitely a very talented player.”

Morrison credits his teammates for his success and also believes his head coach has had a tremendous impact on his overall game.

“Kisio has taught me a lot of things since I’ve been here,” Morrison said. “He’s opened up the game a lot to me. Some of the things that he says are just kind of, ‘Wow.’ It’s almost unbelievable. I haven’t heard a coach say some things that could actually change the game for a player. And it’s not just me, it’s just some of the things he says are quite amazing.”

Morrison can even recall a game on Feb. 23 against the Brandon Wheat Kings where Kisio’s guidance led to a goal.

“He was yelling at me to get across and get open for a pass,” Morrison recalled. “I just said, ‘Whatever.’ I didn’t even think of it and I just started skating and then all of a sudden, the puck goes on my stick for a breakaway and I scored.”

The feeling is mutual for the team’s coach. Kisio knows he has an impressive talent in Morrison.

“He has a special mind in the hockey world as far as making plays and being able to set guys up,” Kisio said.

If Hurricanes fans are worried about Morrison slowing down as the playoffs progress, the player says they shouldn’t be.

“Yeah, I’m not concerned about it,” Morrison said with a grin. “I’ll be just fine.”

Morrison and the ‘Canes return to playoff action Friday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.