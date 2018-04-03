Court hears fight over ‘street code’ led to Edmonton woman’s 2015 death

Court heard a disagreement over breaking the so-called “street code” led to the 2015 death of a woman found in a shopping cart.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in shopping cart died of blunt force trauma: Edmonton police

The first day of the trial for two women charged in the death of Andrea Berg began at the Edmonton Law Courts on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was found dead in June 2015 in an alley.

Police discovered Berg’s body in a shopping cart in the area of 124 Street and 113 Avenue on June 16. Her legs, arms and mouth were taped, police said.

An autopsy confirmed Berg died of blunt force trauma. Her death was deemed a homicide.

READ MORE: Third person charged after woman found dead in shopping cart in Edmonton alley

The court heard from Lana Jane Pelletier, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case in December 2015.

She said she strangled the victim in her apartment with the help of Sophie Frenchman.

Frenchman is facing a second-degree murder charge. Pelletier said the co-accused, Carrie Jones, offered instructions on how to perform the act.

READ MORE: Fourth person charged in murder of woman found in shopping cart

Pelletier said Frenchman believed the victim was buying crystal meth from other sources, breaking the “street code.”

The trial continues on Wednesday.