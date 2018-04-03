Crime
April 3, 2018 5:15 pm

Manitoba RCMP investigating body found near St. Norbert area park

Manitoba RCMP were called to La Barriere Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking into the discovery of a body near the La Salle River south of Winnipeg.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon they were called to La Barriere Park just after 2 p.m.

Officers said the body of a man was located south of the park bridge.

The Forensic Identification unit was called in.  No other information is available at this time.

La Barriere Park is a City of Winnipeg recreational area off Waverley Street, west of Highway 75.

It is a popular site for cross country skiing.

