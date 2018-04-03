Manitoba RCMP investigating body found near St. Norbert area park

Police are looking into the discovery of a body near the La Salle River south of Winnipeg.
RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon they were called to La Barriere Park just after 2 p.m.
Officers said the body of a man was located south of the park bridge.
The Forensic Identification unit was called in. No other information is available at this time.
La Barriere Park is a City of Winnipeg recreational area off Waverley Street, west of Highway 75.
It is a popular site for cross country skiing.
