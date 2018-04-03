Canada 150 Trail to open for first full season this June

A one-kilometre trail in Dartmouth’s Shannon Park neighbourhood is set to open for its first full season this June, its operator announced on Tuesday.

The Canada Lands Company (CLC) says that the Canada 150 Trail will open on June 1, 2018.

The trail, which connects the area around Shannon Park Elementary School to — among other places — a lookout near the MacKay Bridge was briefly open for a dedication ceremony in October and for less than a month in November but was closed to the public over the winter for “public safety” reasons.

The semi-circular lookout, called Norris Point, will also be open to the public.

The wheelchair-accessible location gives visitors the ability to see both of Halifax’s bridges.

According to CLC, the trail and lookout will be open to the public daily between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

CLC owns 86 acres of land in the area, including the aforementioned school. It has prepared a development concept and presented it to the municipal government but no decision has been approved by the regional council.

The development company has proposed roughly 3,000 residential units at the Shannon Park site, which would house a population between 6,000 and 8,000 people.

Canada Lands Company will be the master developer and will build the new roads and infrastructure. Those lands will then be sold to other developers for construction of buildings.