Lithuanian president praises Donald Trump’s ‘unpredictable leadership’

The president of Lithuania praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s “unpredictable leadership” during a joint news conference with leaders of several Baltic nations on Tuesday.

Lithuania’s Dalia Grybauskaite made the remarks about Trump’s leadership style while addressing NATO concerns in Washington.

“We need leadership, sometimes for decision making, even unpredictable leadership, to make enough leverage and pressure for rivals to believe that we can make a decision,” Grybauskaite said. “We see this kind of leadership in president Trump.”

Estonia’s Kersti Kaljulaid and Latvia’s Raimonds Vejonis were also at the White House. Trump praised the Baltic nations for boosting defence spending, saying the “commitment to burden sharing” is an example for other nations to follow.

Trump has criticized NATO members for not paying their fair share in the defence pact.

NATO members have vowed to move toward spending two per cent of their gross domestic product on defence by 2024.

Trump said the U.S. will remain a steady ally to the Baltic nations, saying they “can trust the United States will remain a strong, proud and loyal friend and ally.”