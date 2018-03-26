Trudeau, Trump discuss Russian spy attack, NAFTA in phone call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke over the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday evening about the situation with Russia.

A press release from the PMO’s office said the the pair “discussed measures taken by Canada and the United States to support our common ally against Russia in response to the egregious nerve agent attack in Salisbury, United Kingdom.”

On Monday, the Canadian government announced it would expel four diplomats in response to Russian involvement in the chemical attack which left a former Russian spy and his daughter in critical condition in the U.K. on March 4.

“The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada’s close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Other countries around the world also moved to expel Russian officials from their countries including the U.S., which said it would send 60 Russian diplomats packing in response to the affair.

Russia has repeatedly denied responsibility and instead suggested that the U.K. itself was behind the use of a Soviet military-grade nerve agent, which also injured around 30 bystanders.

Trump and Trudeau also spoke about NAFTA, according to the PMO release, with Trudeau having reiterated his feelings that the countries would benefit from getting a NAFTA deal finished sooner rather than later.

Trudeau is also said to have told Trump that Canada is taking strong measures “to address unfair trade in steel and aluminum.”

Trade talks going on with numerous countries that, for many years, have not treated the United States fairly. In the end, all will be happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2018

On Monday night, Trump spoke of ongoing U.S. trade talks with “numerous countries that, for many years, have not treated the United States fairly.

He suggested “all will be happy” with the result.

