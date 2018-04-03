Sports
Saskatoon hosting 2018 Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp

2018 will mark the sixth-straight year the Saskatchewan Roughriders have travelled to Saskatoon for training camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed Tuesday their 2018 training camp will be held in Saskatoon.

This will mark the sixth-straight year the Canadian Football League (CFL) team will travel north to prepare for the regular season.

Practices officially begin May 20 at Griffiths Stadium on University of Saskatchewan campus.

The 18-day training camp will also feature practices at SMF Field, which will be the location for the annual Green & White Day on June 2.

The Riders will play in Edmonton on May 27 and return to Regina for their final pre-season game on June 8 against the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan kicks off the regular season hosting the Toronto Argonauts on June 15.

