Video of very animated Calgary chiropractic patient goes viral

An Alberta woman is so entertaining during her trips to the chiropractor that her whole family comes to watch.

A video of one of her appointments was shared on YouTube in December and already has nearly 14,000 views.

“Oh my god. Ahhhhh. Oh my god, oh my god,” the woman can be heard saying. She uses a variety of different breathing techniques but is clearly very apprehensive.

“What are you going to do? No, no, no,” she says. “Oh my god. It’s like you kill me when you do that. You can hear it in your body,” she says as Dr. Carson Smith adjusts her neck.

While the patient might be terrified, her animated reactions seemed to amuse her family.

“My whole family came to watch,” she says on the video.

Staff at Chinook Chiropractic Massage & Physiotherapy Clinic in Calgary post videos of particularly loud adjustments on YouTube. In the beginning, it was more about marketing, but as the views rolled in, it grew into something more.

“We’re hoping it’s both entertaining and educational. We want to let people know that it does help people and we hope they do enjoy the adjustments,” said Jel Gonzales, a massage therapist and assistant to Smith at the clinic.

Gonzales is also the co-creator of Chinook Chiropractic Media and works with Smith on the videos. They ask patients for permission to record the adjustments ahead of time. Sometimes, even the professionals have a hard time restraining their reactions during the more animated appointments.

“There are certain times where patients have comedic comments that I can’t really laugh at because then they’ll hear me laughing as opposed to their cracks,” Gonzales said. “We’ve also had patients try really hard not to say any swear words and that just cracks both me and Dr. Carson up.”

Gonzales said the petrified woman has been a patient for 30 years.

“She’s still terrified after 30 years of chiropractic adjustments. It’s just the nature of someone being scared of the cracks and the sound itself.

“We just slow it down or we help them through it and let them know that at the end of the day, it does help them. We just basically hold their hands through the whole adjustment.”

The video of her adjustment is not even the most popular one posted on YouTube.

“One of our most popular videos is actually the ear popping,” Gonzales said. “No one knew that your ears could be popped at a chiropractor. It actually helps your sinuses and headaches.”

As of Tuesday, the ear popping video had over 79,000 views.

The clinic has posted about 23 videos online so far.

“There’s a huge following for chiropractic cracks,” Gonzales said. “It’s just oddly satisfying to watch someone get adjusted.”

Their online audience includes strangers and patients alike.

“Some people actually find it weird because they don’t hear themselves. Some people find it really exciting. Some people find it scary because they’ve never heard themselves crack that loud.”

And Gonzales can certainly relate to those who still find it terrifying.

“It’s been entertaining for people. Some people find it a bit too loud. In my experience, I actually used to scream like that the first time I came to a chiropractor.”