Hamilton politicians still resistant to backyard hens

It’s another setback for supporters of urban chickens in Hamilton.

Members of the city’s planning committee have voted 5-4 against having staff provide an update to a 2012 report into the potential ownership of backyard hens.

That report led to city council voting down the idea in a vote of 9-6.

The latest debate was prompted by a request from resident Christine Sousa who argues that the benefits of allowing people to keep backyard hens include the supply of eggs and “teaching your children where their food comes from,” as well as pest control and bio-recycling of food and yard waste.

Sousa’s suggestion is a maximum of four hens on an urban property, as long as there is “suitable” outdoor space, and under the condition that the eggs are for personal consumption.

Most committee members remain concerned with health, odor and nuisance complaints.

Stoney Creek Coun. Doug Conley says past experience in that community is that “a lot of people don’t take care of them” adding that “you’ll get complaints from neighbours.”

Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta adds that the novelty wears off when people “realize how much work this is or how much it costs them to raise the eggs.”

The planning committee’s narrow decision goes to city council next Wednesday for a final ruling.