Driver nabbed doing almost twice the speed limit on Red Hill Valley Parkway

There’s been another stunt driving arrest and vehicle seizure on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Hamilton Police have charged a driver who they say was clocked at almost double the speed limit on Saturday morning at about 4 a.m.

Police say the white Dodge Ram pick up truck was allegedly travelling 177 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, in the northbound lanes near Greenhill Avenue.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and a 29-year-old Hamilton man will appear in court later this month on a stunt driving charge.