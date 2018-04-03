Crime
April 3, 2018 12:45 pm

Driver nabbed doing almost twice the speed limit on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
A 29 year old Hamilton man is the latest to be charged with stunt driving on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

There’s been another stunt driving arrest and vehicle seizure on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Hamilton Police have charged a driver who they say was clocked at almost double the speed limit on Saturday morning at about 4 a.m.

Police say the white Dodge Ram pick up truck was allegedly travelling 177 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, in the northbound lanes near Greenhill Avenue.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and a 29-year-old Hamilton man will appear in court later this month on a stunt driving charge.

#RHVP
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton speeding
Hamilton stunt driving
Red Hill stunt driving
Red Hill Valley Parkway

