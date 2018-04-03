Andrew Scheer to visit Okanagan first week of April

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is using his two-week parliamentary break to woo supporters in the Okanagan Valley.

Scheer is scheduled to speak to local Conservative Party volunteers and supporters Tuesday evening, April 3 at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

The South Okanagan Sportsmen’s Association is hosting a meet and greet in Penticton Wednesday with Scheer.

The 37-year-old opposition leader is also scheduled to answer questions on inter-provincial trade and small business taxation Thursday morning at Penticton’s Days Inn and Conference Centre.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be traveling to B.C. on his break from parliament, no schedule has been released.