High wind chills in southern Alberta Monday evening

High wind chill values were reported across southern Alberta Monday evening.

Although no warnings were issued and none were expected, the danger of frostbite increases when the wind-chill is -27 C or colder.

Wind chills were expected to remain high through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Anyone venturing outdoors should dress warmly and in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer. Stay dry and try to limit the time you spend outdoors.

Conditions should improve Tuesday with a warmer southwest wind helping to raise the temperature to -1 C by afternoon.

