Man found dead near Redwater identified by family and friends

Family members and friends have identified a 25-year-old man who died near Redwater, Alta. on Saturday morning.

Friends and family members told Global News on Monday that the man was Gunner Christie.

Christie was found injured inside a truck in a rural area near Range Road 234 and Township Road 580 at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said a passerby reported a truck in the ditch. The passerby attempted to revive the man but he was declared dead by EMS crews a short while later.

Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Section and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are all investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Redwater is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

-With files from Jennifer Ivanov