RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating death of Redwater man

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man from the Redwater area.

Police were called to a rural area near Range Road 234 and Township Road 580 around 6:15 a.m. Saturday after a passerby reported a truck in the ditch.

The injured man was found inside the the truck. The passerby attempted to revive the man but he was declared dead by EMS crews a short while later.

Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Section along with an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are all investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Redwater is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.