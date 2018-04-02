Toronto Blue Jays

April 2, 2018 9:53 pm
Updated: April 2, 2018 10:01 pm

Toronto Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak named American League player of the week

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, right, is greeted at home plate by teammates Aledmys Diaz and Russell Martin after he hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Sunday April 1, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak has been named the American League player of the week.

Smoak had seven hits and two home runs, including a game-winning grand slam on Sunday, as the Blue Jays split a season-opening four-game series with the New York Yankees.

Smoak is hitting .467 so far this season with eight runs batted in over 15 at-bats.

Washington outfielder Adam Eaton won the National League weekly award after batting .615 over the Nationals’ first three games of the season.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

