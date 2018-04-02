Early success of Edmonton entrepreneur’s new business literally driven by his bus

Andrew Lineker’s rather unique business venture is on a roll, both literally and figuratively speaking.

On Monday, Lineker’s “farm market aboard a bus” was parked outside the Pleasantview Place seniors’ home in south Edmonton, allowing customers to peruse fresh produce mere steps from their door.

“Our popularity is growing so much, we’re looking at expanding it to another two or three buses within the next couple of months,” said Lineker, president and CEO of CD Fresh Express.

The fruit and vegetable store on wheels first began selling its wares about seven weeks ago and according to Lineker, the appetite for easy access to fresh and healthy foods is there.

“We roll through, on average, about 250 to 300 patrons in about two hours,” he said. “With the seniors, it’s sometimes a little bit more difficult to get out to grocery stores due to transportation [issues] as well as there seems to be more of a demand for people to have fresh fruit and vegetables… rather than convenience store products.”

Lineker said his bus doesn’t just cater to seniors’ facilities but also “food deserts and depressed areas within the city of Edmonton.”

According to Lineker, the business is still ironing out minor kinks like relocating the cash till within the bus to be able to accommodate the crowds of customers he’s getting. He also said he’s starting to sell locally sourced bread and pastries and might bring in fresh seafood from the East Coast to sell as well.

“I try to buy as much in Alberta as I possibly can,” Lineker said, adding that the province’s climate can make that a challenge, especially as he plans to operate his bus year-round. The entrepreneur said the weather might also make other parts of his business tricky.

“This is a diesel, and she doesn’t really like the cold weather,” Lineker laughed as he spoke about his bus.

Lineker said he got the idea for his business after watching a YouTube vide were someone pulled off a similar venture in the United States.

For the most up-to-date information on where Lineker’s bus will be parked next, check out the CD Fresh Express Facebook page.