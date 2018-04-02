Tech
April 2, 2018 11:52 am

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s advertising model

By Staff The Associated Press

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A A

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Story continues below

Mark Zuckerberg’s defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn’t be in Facebook’s situation because Apple doesn’t sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn’t care about its customers is “extremely glib.”

READ MORE: From FarmVille to Cambridge Analytica: Facebook’s history with privacy

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Apple
Cambridge Analytica
Facebook
Facebook Ads
Facebook advertising
Facebook business model
Facebook Privacy
Mark Zuckerberg
Social Media
Tim Cook
Zuckerberg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News