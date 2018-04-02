Pair of Easter weekend house fires in New Brunswick displaces 9 people

The Canadian Red Cross says a pair of Easter weekend house fires has displaced at least nine people in New Brunswick.

A family of six — including a couple, three sons and a daughter — was forced out of their home after a blaze at around 6 p.m. Saturday night in the Searsville area.

A family of six is homeless following a fire near Searsville NB over the weekend. Father is being credited for saving his children from the flames. However their family dog perished in the fire. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/N5Ejj7ZFda — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) April 2, 2018

No one was injured and the Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.

In Moncton, a man and woman also had to leave their apartment on Dominion Street and a third tenant was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire late Saturday. The fire broke out at a two-storey home that contains three apartments.

The fire was contained to a second-storey apartment, but there is smoke and water damage to the other units.

The Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging and food for the tenants.

