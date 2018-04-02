Canada
April 2, 2018 10:19 am
Updated: April 2, 2018 11:16 am

Pair of Easter weekend house fires in New Brunswick displaces 9 people

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Fire forced out tenants at a two-storey house with three apartments on Dominion Street in Moncton on Saturday.

Provided: Brian McDonald
The Canadian Red Cross says a pair of Easter weekend house fires has displaced at least nine people in New Brunswick.

A family of six — including a couple, three sons and a daughter — was forced out of their home after a blaze at around 6 p.m. Saturday night in the Searsville area.

No one was injured and the Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.

In Moncton, a man and woman also had to leave their apartment on Dominion Street and a third tenant was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire late Saturday. The fire broke out at a two-storey home that contains three apartments.

The fire was contained to a second-storey apartment, but there is smoke and water damage to the other units.

The Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging and food for the tenants.

With files from The Canadian Press

Canadian Red Cross
Fire
Moncton
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Fire

