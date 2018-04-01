Families celebrate annual Easter tradition at Peterborough Square egg hunt

Local Peterborough Square shop The Nutty Chocolatier has been hosting its annual Easter egg hunt for nearly three decades, with many families making the event a can’t-miss tradition over the years.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said shop owner Janice Kerr. “I think everybody has a lot of fun with chocolate and smiles — [even] grandparents and great-grandparents come out,” said Janice Kerr, owner of the Nutty Chocolatier

At this year’s event on Easter Sunday, kids up to age 10 got to meet the Easter Bunny, who also gave them all goody bags to take home.

Local makeup artists Faces By 2 were also there offering free face-painting for kids.

“I brought my granddaughter and these are my two daughters. It’s absolutely wonderful — we’ve had a great time,” said attendee Darlene Griffin.

The Easter bonnet competition also draws a big crowd each year, Kerr noted.

“We had a lot of winners and a lot of Easter bonnets, which is nice to see — it’s kind of like an old-school theme,” Kerr said.

Organizers say the event gets bigger and draws more participants each year, with over 400 gift bags distributed to kids this Easter.