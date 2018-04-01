Argument over rent and bed bugs leads to attempted murder in west Hamilton apartment

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted murder following an argument over rent in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to 421 Whitney Avenue at around 6:36 p.m. on Saturday evening after a report of a landlord-tenant complaint.

Police say a 61-year-old woman was upset that a 60-year-old man was not paying rent and may have also brought bed bugs into the unit.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, although police haven’t revealed the nature of the man’s injuries.

READ MORE: Landlords are collecting too much personal info on renters: privacy commissioner

Police say they have recovered a weapon but haven’t specified what kind of weapon was used.

They add that they believe the woman had been drinking alcohol before the incident.

The woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

So far, no details have been released about the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

Police add that they are not looking for any other suspects.