Venezuelan police officials suspected of involvement in prison fire that killed 68

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela‘s chief prosecutor says five police officials are suspected of being responsible for a fire that killed 68 people.

Tarek William Saab wrote on Twitter Saturday the officials have been detained but provided no further details.

The detained officials include the sub-director of the police station where the fire took place.

A fire tore through the cells of a police station jail in the city of Valencia on Wednesday in one of the nation’s most devastating jail fires.

Relatives and human rights advocates have been pressing the government to provide a full account of what happened.

Some family members of those killed have said their loved ones called before the fire and said their jailers were pouring gas in the cellblock.