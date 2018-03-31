Regina police investigate Saturday morning armed robbery
Regina police are investigating an armed robbery after being dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Two suspects entered the business with a firearm and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.
The first suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet or 183 cm tall, with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey or blue hoodie, brown cargo pants and sunglasses.
The second suspect is also male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’6″ or 152.4 cm tall, wearing a white jacket with dark coloured pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
