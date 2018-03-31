Canada
March 31, 2018 9:33 pm

Regina police investigate Saturday morning armed robbery

By Reporter  Global News

Regina Police are investigating after an armed robbery around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

File / Global News
A A

Regina police are investigating an armed robbery after being dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two suspects entered the business with a firearm and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet or 183 cm tall, with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey or blue hoodie, brown cargo pants and sunglasses.

The second suspect is also male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’6″ or 152.4 cm tall, wearing a white jacket with dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arcola Avenue
Armed Robbery
Crime Stoppers
Firearms
Investigation
news
Public Safety
Regina Police
Robbery
robbery 900 block Arcola Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News