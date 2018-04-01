This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ March 31

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Quebec 2018 budget offers tax breaks to small businesses

On Tuesday, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao tabled his fifth and final budget before the next provincial election Oct. 1.

The ambitious budget is raining money on health care, education, small businesses and more.

Part of the Liberal spending spree includes $2.2 billion in tax relief for small businesses over five years.

Martine Hébert, vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the impact it will have on small businesses in Quebec.

Concordia University receives $10M donation

Their story began in the halls of Concordia University nearly 50 years ago, and now Jonathan and Susan Wener are paying it forward.

The Montreal couple is making a $10 million donation to the university to establish a centre for real estate in the John Molson School of Business.

The chairman and CEO of property development firm, Canderel, and his wife — a best selling author and natural health consultant, both say Concordia played a pivotal role in their lives.

The couple dropped by Focus Montreal studios to share their story.

Meet Great Montrealer Judy Martin



Global News continues its special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

This week we introduce Judy Martin, the president of the board at Batshaw Youth and Family Services and creative fundraiser for the Cedars Cancer Centre.

She is a model of positivity and giving back to society.

Martin welcomed anchor Jamie Orchard into her home recently to talk about her passion for giving back.

