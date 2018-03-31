Canada
March 31, 2018 1:57 pm

Missing Alberta man may be in Manitoba

Brett Megarry By Radio Host  Global News
John "Ryan" Kennedy, missing from AB since March 14th

RCMP
A missing person from Bow Valley, Alberta might be in Manitoba.

RCMP in Canmore believe John “Ryan” Kennedy may have travelled to Winnipeg at some point in the last couple of weeks.

He was last seen on March 8th leaving the Calgary Remand Centre around 9:00 p.m., and was reported missing on March 14th.

Kennedy is described as caucasian, 5’6″, 110 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know anything about where he might be, please call the Mounties in Canmore at 403 678 5516.
Alberta
Canmore
John Ryan Kennedy
missing person
RCMP

