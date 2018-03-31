Elderly woman in hospital after being struck by police vehicle; IIO investigating

An elderly woman is in hospital after being struck by a police vehicle in Chilliwack on Friday night.

The woman was struck while crossing the street near the 5800-block of Tyson Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO).

The IIO, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

More to come…